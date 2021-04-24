'Great for us vendors here': Dogwood Festival held in Perry after being rescheduled

If you missed the festival Saturday, you have a chance to go on Sunday.

PERRY, Ga. — The Dogwood Festival was held in Perry on Saturday.

Organizers had to reschedule the event a few weeks ago because of the threat of severe weather.

This year's festival will continue throughout Sunday in downtown Perry, instead of the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The fun started at 10 a.m. and people had the opportunity to enjoy amazing vendors, delicious food, enjoy or participate in the free Ultimate Air Dog Show and entertainment from Grammy nominated singer, Rhona Funk, and more.

We spoke to one vendor who says it's always great.

"It's awesome! We love this event, it's always a good one, it's big, it draws people. It's in such a beautiful area in downtown Perry, and it's such a large event, and so it is just really great for us vendors here," Bianca Broussard said.