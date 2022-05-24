Great Grads: Two Laurens County teens go from best friends to sisters to college roommates

In the fourth grade, Maya and Emily Taylor hit it off and became best friends. The rest is history!

Example video title will go here for this video

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Students across Central Georgia are preparing to walk across the stage to get their high diploma, including two best friends at East Laurens High School.

The two women started off as best friends and are now sisters. It's story of how sisterhood brought the two young women even closer together.

"Pretty much we just act the same, like we are both kind of shy but we both like to have fun at the same time. We just clicked," said Maya Taylor.

In the fourth grade, Maya and Emily Taylor hit it off and became best friends.

"We are pretty much like the same person. We do most of the same things -- we both play tennis, we both cheer, we are both in multiple clubs," said Emily Taylor.

You can say these two friends were already inseparable. Then, life brought them even closer together.

"I was kind of jumping home to home during 2015/2016 and my mom passed away, so then her family took me in and adopted me around Jan. 2016," said Emily.

She's not really sure how her mom died, but she felt a mix of emotions having to start a new chapter in life.

"I was going from living with somebody I knew my whole life to living with a family. I barely knew her parents... I knew Maya really well, but her family? I was really nervous," said Emily.

Under the same roof, the two started making new memories together while adjusting to being together 24/7.

"I was kind of excited because it was my best friend coming to stay with me and I was glad I got to help her out in some type of way," said Maya.