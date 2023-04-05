'Great quality and great price': Warner Robins signs new trash pickup agreement

"Every increase GFL does, our code allows us to increase as well. We are not having to do an increase until about four years," says Mayor LaRhonda Patrick

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is taking out the trash, and with it, a 25-year contract. After the agreement with a Crisp County company ran out, city officials are moving on. They say they tried to get out of the deal in years past, but failed.

Folks in Warner Robins are used to GFL coming to pick up their trash.

"We've been out here for a year-and-a-half now, we've been out here so they've been with us since we've been out here," says Tyzhan Johnson.

He says he can expect a good experience every Monday.

"They come on time to pick up our trash, don't really leave nothing back or leave nothing behind," he says.

However, the feelings for the company weren't completely mutual Monday at Warner Robins council. They voted on whether to enter an agreement with the company.

Councilmen Clifford Holmes, Kevin Lashley, and Derek Mack voted against the new company.

"I'm not happy having to cast my vote for the trash contract," says Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

This was her first vote she's taken as mayor. She says it was the right choice.

"We chose a company that had great quality and great price -- not low price, but great quality and great price. That's what GFL is, and I have a lot of faith that they are going to do exactly that," Patrick adds.

After the vote in council, there was no following discussion, but in pre-council Councilman Holmes expressed yearslong concerns he's had from the company.

Mayor Patrick says through their new contract, they'll be able to avoid some of their issues.

"Before as a subcontractor, they only will do what the actual contractor required them to do," says Patrick.

The new contract includes expectations for picking up yard and bulk waste, monthly service reports, and time limits for when services should be complete.

Mayor Patrick says someone with the city will also oversee the trash tasks.

"We're going to require strict compliance of our contract and all the deliverables so we can make sure that our city, our citizens are getting what they need when it comes to trash," says Patrick.

For right now, you can expect to keep the same rates, with homeowners paying $19.80.

"Every increase GFL does, our code allows us to increase as well. We are not having to do an increase until about four years," says Patrick.

That was music to Johnson's ears.

"With everything jumping up right now, I'm surprised they aren't raising the rate. I'm happy where I'm at right now with it," says Johnson.

Under the contract, all complaints will be directed to the new trash contractor GFL.

Warner Robins says this contract will eliminate the Public Works department from taking their grappling trucks to pick up yard waste.