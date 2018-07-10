Happy Thanksgiving! It will be a great weather day in central Georgia with highs reaching the low 60s by this afternoon. Beyond today, some changes roll in. Rain is possible beginning late Friday night.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the 40s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

