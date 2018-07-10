Look for a fantastic Saturday! Sunday looks good for the first half of the day, then a light rain chance rolls in from the south. The next biggest rain chance will be Tuesday.

Friday Night... Clearing skies. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A shower possible later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Thursday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows near 50.

Friday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

