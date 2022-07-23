Greater Bellevue Church in Macon holds back to school bash

Cynthia Freeman, the youth director of the church, says that the bash is all about the kids, and making sure they have the materials they need for school.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Greater Bellevue Church in Macon continued their back to school bash for kids in the community.

Cynthia Freeman, the youth director of the church, says that the bash is all about the kids, and making sure they have the materials they need for school.

"Some parents really don't have the money to purchase the items. so, I just want to be a blessing to some of them," Freeman said.

The church had 80 bags prepared for kids from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade.

They also had food, games, an appearance from the fire department, and the sheriff department's D.A.R.E program.

Kimberly Seabrooks has four kids who are heading back to school, and said the event is a huge benefit to the community.

"Support this community event. I had a business down the street, and I saw it online. So, I said this would be the perfect opportunity to bring my kids out with a fellowship with other kids before they get ready to go back to school," she said.

Freeman and the church hope to expand the activities in the community, and hopefully start a summer program for the youth in the future.