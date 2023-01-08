Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building is set to be demolished Wednesday. Here's what we know

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. before the building gets demolished to build more parking spaces for the Macon Centreplex.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County leaders will host a demolition of the former Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Building on Coliseum Drive on Wednesday.



You can stop by the old building one last time starting at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, and the building's demolition will begin after a county press conference slated for 10 a.m.

“The Greater Chamber of Commerce’s new home in the heart of Downtown Macon has been a great move for all, and we’re excited to see it grow,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “It’s out with the old and in with the new, but this building holds a lot of history, and we want to give it a proper goodbye.”



The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce is moving to a location in downtown Macon.



The old chamber building first opened in 1974 and also housed the Downtown Council, Discover Macon and the Urban Development Authority.

The county says the removal will increase parking for the Macon Centerplex.

