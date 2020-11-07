Greater New Hope Ministries holds free COVID-19 testing in Warner Robins

Free testing was held Saturday at the church where 200 to 250 people were tested.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Greater New Hope Ministries provided free COVID-19 testing for people in Warner Robins on Saturday.

Pastor Marshall Graham says testing is needed in the community and that they hoped to test 200 to 250 people.

"They need to know that if they are apart of the problem or apart of the solution," Graham said.

He says testing is important because of how COVID-19 impacts the community.

Six members of the church tested positive, even though they are not having services.

Graham says the church wants to help people who need free testing.

"Just helping people. That's where I get my joy, that's where I get my peace," Graham said.

Testing was held at 1126 Carl Vinson Parkway from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No doctors referral or symptoms were required for testing, only photo identification.

This is the first time the church has held testing, but "it won't be the last."

Graham says he wants to have testing again next month.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.