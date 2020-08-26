The law does not just protect emergency vehicles. It’s also for DOT workers, wrecked cars, recovered vehicles, tow truck, and anything on the side of the

MACON, Ga. — A Greene County officer got a scare last weekend.

The sheriff's office says the deputy almost died during a traffic stop because a truck driver did not follow Georgia's 'Move Over' Law.

The law requires drivers to move one lane over, if possible, when they see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights parked on the side of the highway. If traffic is too heavy to move over, the law requires you to slow down and be prepared to stop.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Chad Beck says his patrol car has been hit while pulling people over and that these kinds of accidents happen all the time.

"The interstate is really crowded these days. A lot of people are traveling during the summer time, and a lot of times, they can't get over, but a lot of times, they don't slow down either. They just keep the same speed and go by," Beck said.

He says simply slowing down can prevent these accidents.

Fort Valley State student Voris Bryant says he didn't know about the law until family members taught him.

He says getting out of the officer's way is important.

"I think it does make a difference because people are in danger when cars are flying by them, so it's smart to get over," Bryant said.

"If possible, slow down, get over. If it's impossible, slow down and be prepared to stop," Beck added.

Beck says people who don't follow the Georgia 'Move Over' Law can get a warning or a ticket depending on the circumstance. The fine could run up to $500.

Beck says that this does not just protect emergency vehicles. It’s also for Department of Transportation workers, wrecked cars, recovered vehicles, tow truck, and anything on the side of the road.