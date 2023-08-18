Ashlea Albertson was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle crash south of Seymour Friday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County Friday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Seymour.

Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe a black Chevy Malibu driven by a 22-year-old male from Austin, Indiana was traveling north in the right lane of the interstate near a white GMC Terrain driven by a 31-year-old man from Indianapolis. Albertson was a passenger in the Terrain.

Video recorded by another vehicle in the area shows the two drivers accelerating rapidly, refusing to allow one another to pass.

State police say as the driver of the Malibu began to change lanes into the path of the Terrain, the driver of the SUV lost control and spun, causing the vehicles to collide. The Terrain rolled over, ejecting Albertson.

The Malibu left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Albertson and the driver of the Terrain were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Albertson was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers involved in the crash, plus a juvenile passenger in the Malibu, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Blood tests were conducted on both drivers and toxicology results are pending. After state police completes its investigation into the crash, the evidence will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed in the crash.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-65 for about three hours, police said.

'She was a good kid, a better person'

Albertson was a race car driver who drove at tracks across central Indiana, according to her Facebook page. Her father, Todd, posted an emotional video on the page about her death.

Posted by Ashlea Albertson Racing on Friday, August 18, 2023

"This is one of the hardest posts that I could possibly make, but I have no words to put it out other than making a video to share with everybody who loved her and who she loved in return," he said. "I want to thank you, from my family, from myself, for making her feel like she was the best racer out there each and every time that she took the track.

"She was a good kid, a better person. She just loved racing, she loved the community and you all have done so much for her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Please keep my family, her fiancé, and everybody who is going through this time in your thoughts and prayers."

Albertson raced for Tony Stewart Racing, racing TQ Midget cars at several local tracks, according to posts on her racing Facebook page.

Stewart posted late Friday night, mourning the loss of Albertson.

"Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life," Stewart wrote.

"Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life," Stewart wrote.

The three-time NASCAR champion admitted in the post to getting involved in road rage situations in the past and said he hoped Albertson's death served as a lesson to others behind the wheel.

"I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is. Please join me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers," he continued.

Others paid tribute to Albertson on social media Friday night, including Circle City Raceway, where she regularly competed.

"She always had a smile on her face and time for her fans," the track posted.

With deep sadness and broken hearts we are sorry to have say we as a racing family lost Ashlea Albertson today.

Ison's Family Pizza in Batesville shared photos of a recent meet-and-greet Albertson held at the restaurant, writing that she was "beyond gracious to the kids who were interested in you and the car. You were an amazing role model for young girls."

The pizzeria was one of Albertson's sponsors in her racing career.

"Ashdog you will always be our driver," the restaurant wrote.