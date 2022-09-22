Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County

A New York company wants to grow salad greens at a site near Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County.

The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday.

They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville and Feigin Mill Roads. That's near the Kohl's distiribution center and the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

They plan to build four large hydroponic greenhouses and two smaller buildings. They'd total nearly 1.7 million square feet.

BrightFarm hopes to open their first greenhouses in 2024 and complete the project in 2029.

They'd need approval from the zoning board and the Macon Water Authority.

Also on the board's agenda, an exterior facelift for downtown Macon's historic Grant's Lounge on Poplar Street and a proposed IHOP restaurant for Mercer University Drive at Interstate 475.

That meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Macon's Terminal Station.