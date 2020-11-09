Faith and an apple a day! 105-year-old Greensboro woman reveals her secret to living a long and happy life

A 105-year-old Greensboro woman credits her belief in God and eating an apple a day to living a long and healthy life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Centenarian is revealing her secret to living a long and happy life. Mrs. Mary Hall is celebrating her 105th birthday this week. Hall celebrated the big day on Thursday, September 10th dancing and singing to her favorite gospel music.

Her granddaughter, Christol Draughn said Miss Mary loves to sing, laugh and always has something uplifting to say.

Hall says her belief in God keeps her strong, plus she eats an apply a day to of course, "Keep the doctors away!" It's working! At 105-years-old, Hall is not on any medications and Draughn said she is, "Smart as a whip!"

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain visited with Hall on her 102nd birthday, marking the special occasion with a photo on Facebook. Hall received thousands of likes and well wishes making her special day even brighter.

Please join me in wishing my dear friend Mary Hall a very happy 105th birthday! Yes, 105! Amazing!! I took this picture... Posted by Tracey McCain on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Hall has 8 children, 10 grand children and 6 great grand children.