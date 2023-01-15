'It breaks my heart': Griffin continues clean up after EF-3 tornado

The west side of town had homes under toppled trees, people driving over power lines, and some houses completely destroyed– stripped down to their foundation.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in Griffin are still picking up the pieces after Thursday's storm system left behind heavy damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least two tornadoes hit: an EF-3 and EF-2.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was there where she saw homes under toppled trees, people driving over power lines, and some houses completely destroyed– stripped down to their foundation.

The west side of town is still in ruins after last week's severe weather. You can smell pine in the air because of the countless numbers of trees that are snapped in half and toppled over.

Dion Clemons's childhood home of 29 years is on Maloy Road. Or what's left of it.

"This is my childhood home. Oh, I like it. It was very nice. I have memories here; it breaks my heart,” he says.

Clemons says severe weather has always passed over their town, so they weren’t expecting it. His mother, who was home when the tornado hit, was in for a surprise.

"So she looked out the window and saw everything flying, trees hitting all the stuff. Thank God it didn't hit her,” he says.

Clemons says he rushed home to see if his mom was okay.

“The whole yard was covered in branches. So, I couldn't really get inside. I had to just break limbs to get through, and it was nighttime so I couldn't see,” he explains. “So, I bust the door down and she was sitting in the living room."

Clemons says his mother is staying with his sister, but he's living out of his car until they can figure out their next move.

“I don’t want to be a burden on anybody so I can just tough it out myself. It is what it is,” Clemons says.

Charlie Brooks says he saw the tornado coming on T.V. but he wasn't too worried about it.

“I'm still here thank God,” he exclaims. "I laid across the bed, next thing I know, the window was coming through-- then the dresser fell on me.”

Brooks says his bedroom and living room are now crushed, and his two cars–his only modes of transportation– are totaled.

"So really, everything gotta be replaced because they look like sardine cans,” Brooks laughs.

He says you have to be positive because you can't change what happened.

"I knew all this could be replaced, but this life? No,” Brooks says.

Bryan Williams, Clemons’ brother, says the community has each other.

"Everybody kind of lost everything, you know, that we did gain. A lot of us didn't have renter’s insurance or home insurance,” Williams explains. “Our plan is kind of stick together, as a community and take a day at a time, and build each other back up.”