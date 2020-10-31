Free grocery giveaway held at church in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Church of Christ held a free grocery drive-through event at the Motel 6 in Warner Robins on Saturday.
People were greeted with a grocery bag as they passed through.
The grocery bags included food and other items like toothpaste.
Minister Willie Santos says their priority is to give back to the community.
"Many people are really searching and looking for help, especially when it comes to their essential needs. So, in the Church of Christ we are always taught that we have to be not only good Christians but good citizens," he said.
More than 60 cars showed up to the event.