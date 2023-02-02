Groundhog Day | Georgia's Gen. Beauregard Lee makes his prediction for early spring

The legend is simple. If he sees his shadow and retreats to his burrow, cold weather will persist into March. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will begin.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSON, Ga. — UPDATE: General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog did not see his shadow on Thursday -- meaning we're set for an early spring!

ORIGINAL STORY: The state of Georgia will welcome a roaring group of people early Thursday morning eager to see General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog.

The legend is simple. If he sees his shadow and retreats to his burrow, cold weather will persist into March. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will begin.

>> Watch a replay of the stream:

Georgia's groundhog lives at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia. Director Ike English previously said that Waffle House hash browns and Indian Springs water are what has kept the south's "Doctor of Southern Groundology" predicting the weather for 41 years.

Last year, Gen. Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow -- signifying an early spring was upon us.

According to 11Alive's StormtTrackers, the weather in Jackson is expected to be cloudy with showers meaning there's a solid chance that he will not see his shadow.