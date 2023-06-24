Group holds block party for youth gun violence prevention in Macon

The group 'Project Avalanche' sponsored the event, aimed at addressing youth violence and gun violence in Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — The group 'Project Avalanche' has a goal to address youth violence and gun violence in Macon.

On Saturday, they held a block party to address the problem. It was the first community outreach event for the organization.

The purpose was to express to the city how talking about the gun violence issues isn't enough.

Pastor Stephanie Parker with Universal Church of Love wants the city to take action to stop more teens from dying.

She says this is a movement that wants teens to have a chance at living a full lives.

