Group working to preserve and grow records of Macon's Black history

Washington Memorial Library is calling on people to help preserve and grow knowledge of Macon's Black history.

MACON, Ga. — Amelia Hutchings Library held much of Macon's Black history before merging with Washington Memorial Library. Central City College was another way for Black people to get an education in Macon; it sat on the same lot where 13WMAZ sits now.

Those are just some of the many parts of Macon that played a role in the city's rich Black history.

The history of Macon is endless. Muriel McDowell Jackson, head of genealogy and the history room for the Middle Georgia Regional Library, wanted to further understand Macon's Black history and keep a record of it. She noticed fewer and fewer chances to talk with those who lived through those historical moments.

"I'd look in the paper and would see the next day they had died. I would say I just lost that source," says Jackson.

So, she helped jump-start the library's African-American history committee.

"We couldn't let Macon's Black history die. It was hidden so much, but it was being buried slowly," explained Jackson.

It allows people to come together and share Macon's Black history, whether it's education, medical, military or even church history. The committee is looking everywhere to keep records of everything.

"You hear people say, what's a job versus a profession? This is a passion for me," says Jackson.

It's a passion for her, but to Jackson, it's also about preserving history for those coming after her.

"If you don't know your past, you're deemed to repeat it," says Jackson.

Their upcoming meetings are on Wednesday, October 18th and November 15th at 4 p.m. They won't have a meeting in December. Reach out to Jackson for any more information: Jacksonm@bibblib.org