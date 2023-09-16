Protest planned of Atlanta Falcons, owner Arthur Blank by those against public safety training center before game

The groups plan to boycott the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside the stadium's main entrance gates.

ATLANTA — A protest is planned against the Atlanta Falcons outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon by groups against the public safety training center, according to a release.

The groups plan to boycott the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside the stadium's main entrance gates. The Falcons play the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. inside The Benz.

According to the release, those in attendance plan to issue "The People's Penalty Flag: Offsides!" to Blank, for his support of the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The group called out Blank, who co-founded Home Depot and also owns Atlanta United, for his philanthropic donations to the Atlanta Police Foundation, rather than deciding to "fund projects and organizations that better serve the communities of the greater Atlanta area."