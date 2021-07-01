'No child should go hungry': Groups volunteer to deliver meals to Houston County students

According to the district’s nutrition manager, they’ve fed more kids this year than ever before.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County School District says they’re seeing a large turnout for their free summer meals program. According to the district’s nutrition manager, Meredith Potter, they’ve fed more kids this year than ever before.

They’ve distributed more than 170,000 meals to families since June 1 with the help of nearly 80 local groups.

“We deliver breakfast and lunch meals to families in the area,” said Deja Williams.

She’s the founder of Georgia Kinship Project. Her group distributes meals three days a week. They originally planned to feed only 20 kids a week.

“And then we grew to about 55 a week,” she said.

Potter says the district offers pickup every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at six locations, and they also have van delivery routes.

Amanda Whitehead has four kids in the district.

“Since I just found out about it, I was going to look into it and see about starting to try to do it next week,” said Whitehead.

She says it’ll be a big help around the house.

“When I come home, [the] first thing they ask is 'Can I have a snack?' so that would just benefit a lot because they're growing children and it's a constant cycle and just trying to make it to the store all the time and keep them fed is not easy all the time,” said Whitehead.

Williams says she’s happy to meet people’s needs. According to Feeding America, more than 1 million Georgians are facing hunger and nearly 400,000 are children.

Locations in Bibb and Houston County are below

BIBB COUNTY:

Meals will be available for curbside pickup at the following schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.:

Central High School

Howard High School

Northeast High School

Rutland High School

Southwest High School

Westside High School

HOUSTON COUNTY:

Meals available Wednesdays from 9-11 AM.

Huntington Middle

Feagin Mill Middle

Thomson Middle

Matt Arthur Elementary

Perry High

Northside High