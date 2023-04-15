Grow Macon unveils new community garden

Charmiska Myers, the organizer for Grow Macon, says she believes this garden will help unite those in east Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Grow Macon held a block party on Saturday for it's grand opening of their new community garden.

Folks had the opportunity to learn about the services, and the mission of Grow Macon, which is to "end food insecurity in east Macon, decrease crime, and educate future generations about gardening."

The community garden also helps to bridge the economic, gender, and age gap in the community.

The event was family friendly - offering food, music, and games.

Charmiska Myers is the organizer for Grow Macon.

"In a certain amount of miles, most residents can't get to something better than a convenient store, so something out of a package nothing fresh. With this garden, and several others that we'll be starting in the community, we'll be able to pump fresh produce directly straight from the garden directly into the the mouth of those who need it," she said.

Myers says they garden is open to everyone all year round.