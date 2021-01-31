GSP, Bibb sheriff's office investigating after traffic stop led to arrest of driver

This is a developing story.

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol stopped a car for a seat belt violation on Northside Drive on Friday, when the two passengers in the car got out and ran during the stop.

According to GSP, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity before the passengers got out of the vehicle.

The driver, Deion Howard, was detained and arrested. There is no information on the other passengers at this time.

During a search of the vehicle, marijuana was found. It is not known at this time how much of the drug was found.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist in the investigation.

Howard was taken to the Bibb County Jail for processing.

From GSP: "There were questions or reports that this was a chase. This was a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation, and was not a chase."