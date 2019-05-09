PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Right now, officers are searching in Pulaski County for a man who allegedly hit a Georgia State Patrol cruiser.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen says it started with a chase in Houston County when deputies realized there was a felony aggravated stalking out for the driver, Frederick Harrell.

Brannen says the man didn't stop and hit the cruiser with his SUV, which was pulling a trailer.

The man ran into the woods off Highway 247, near the Pulaski-Houston line. That’s where's officers from several counties are searching for the man.

A state patrol helicopter is also in on the search.

13WMAZ reporter Kayla Solomon is on the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.

