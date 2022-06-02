GSP: Milledgeville motorcyclist killed in wreck on Deepstep Road

It happened near the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24 Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville motorcyclist died Wednesday after hitting two dividers and a tree.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened near the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24 around 8 p.m.

They said Thomas Matthew Tollison, 37, was driving a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R1 on Deepstep Road when he left his lane and hit a divider in the gore.

The impact caused the motorcycle to go airborne and hit another divider. It went airborne again before landing on the shoulder and rolling into a tree.

Tollison was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.