GSP: Milledgeville motorcyclist killed in wreck on Deepstep Road

It happened near the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24 Wednesday night.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville motorcyclist died Wednesday after hitting two dividers and a tree.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened near the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24 around 8 p.m.

They said Thomas Matthew Tollison, 37, was driving a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R1 on Deepstep Road when he left his lane and hit a divider in the gore.

The impact caused the motorcycle to go airborne and hit another divider. It went airborne again before landing on the shoulder and rolling into a tree.

Tollison was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

