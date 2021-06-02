Woman dies in Twiggs County single-car wreck

The agency says preliminary findings show that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a wreck in Twiggs County on Tuesday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 45-year-old Heather Poole from Danielsville was alone, driving west on State Road 358 when she swerved out of the lane.

The car was traveling on the north shoulder and on to a sloped driveway. That's when GSP says Poole's car "launched" into the air and it started to overturn. She was ejected, and landed onto the road before the car came to a rest on its top.

GSP says Poole was taken to Fairview Park Hospital, where she later died.

