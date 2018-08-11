When a hurricane is in the forecast, we normally lose cell service and cannot get in touch with loved ones. Verizon says they are working to change that.

Tuesday, the Guardian Centers in Perry demonstrated a hurricane and flood simulation using new technology made for this scenario.

It has been almost a month since Hurricane Michael tore through parts of Georgia and Florida. The days of cleanup and flooding that followed are just one example of how new technology can help first responders move quicker.

At the Guardian Centers in Perry, Operation Convergent Response featured a hurricane simulation set up to demonstrate some of the new technology, built for disasters.

SCOT, or the Security Control and Observation Tower, gives you the information you need to know exactly when you need to know it. It's touchscreen, easy to use, you can check in to work, find out the weather forecast, and most importantly, call for help.

SCOT, along with drones, sonar-power flotation devices, and a power box that can provide battery for up to 100 hours, are all devices that can help hurricane victims in the days after the storm

Jad Muntasser of Verizon is one of the people working to create this technology.

"When you start dealing with the first responder community, reputation is everything. We want to make sure that we have the right products and we get them to the right people," said Muntasser.

Law enforcement officers around Georgia got the chance to take part in the simulations.

Major Sharif Chochol with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said, "It's harder and harder to get the job done nowadays, but with these technologies, it makes public safety more efficient and it keeps them safer as they're responding to these instances."

With flood waters up to 9 feet, having technology that can help navigate is useful.

Operation Convergent Response also included simulations for a car pile-up, an active shooter, and an earthquake.

