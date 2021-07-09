Guest speakers announced for Save America rally at Georgia National Fairgrounds

The rally is likely to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

PERRY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is making a stop in Central Georgia in just a few days, and organizers of the rally have released a schedule.

Timeline for Saturday, Sept. 25

2 p.m. - Doors open and there will be live music following the UGA vs. Vanderbilt football game

5 p.m. - Pre-program remarks start. Guest speakers include: U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice, and Lt. Governor candidate Burt Jones.

7 p.m. - Mr. Trump will speak

Following Trump's speech, there will be a fireworks show by Southern Sky Fireworks.

Location

Georgia National Fairgrounds at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry

Tickets

The event is free. You can register for tickets on his website here.

The intent of the rally is to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would be running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received an endorsement from the former POTUS.