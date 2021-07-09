Guest speakers announced for Save America rally at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is making a stop in Central Georgia in just a few days, and organizers of the rally have released a schedule.
Timeline for Saturday, Sept. 25
2 p.m. - Doors open and there will be live music following the UGA vs. Vanderbilt football game
5 p.m. - Pre-program remarks start. Guest speakers include: U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice, and Lt. Governor candidate Burt Jones.
7 p.m. - Mr. Trump will speak
Following Trump's speech, there will be a fireworks show by Southern Sky Fireworks.
Location
Georgia National Fairgrounds at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry
Tickets
The event is free. You can register for tickets on his website here.
The intent of the rally is to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.
Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would be running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received an endorsement from the former POTUS.
Trump has also thrown his support behind state senator Burt Jones for the Lieutenant Governor position currently held by Geoff Duncan, who announced he would NOT be seeking re-election in May, and Jody Hice for Secretary of State.