A man stole two live lobsters right out of the tank at the Red Lobster on Riverside Drive Wednesday night, according to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

As a group of two men and one woman were leaving, an employee said she witnessed one of the men reach into the tank near the front door and grab two lobsters.

One of the lobsters were thrown or dropped while suspects were leaving the scene.

The report says the officer was given the license plate number of the suspects' vehicle.

Information retrieved from the tag lists Reginald Bailey, 30, as the owner.

Employees confirmed Bailey was the man that took the lobsters.

The report says the officer called Bailey, could not reach him and left a voicemail.

Warrants will be issued for Bailey.

The employees say while the dropped lobster was recovered, it will most likely die from the incident, and they will not be able to sell it.

