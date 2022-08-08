Guide Dog Foundation needs more Central Georgia volunteers

The guide dog foundation has spent over 70 years providing service and guide dogs to assist people in their daily lives.

GEORGIA, USA — The Guide Dog Foundation has spent over 70 years providing service and guide dogs to assist people in their daily lives.

They need more volunteer puppy raisers in Central Georgia to get young dogs ready to lead their life of helping others.

"Once these dogs are fully trained they will go to a person with a disability or visual impairment. It gives them what they need to go out into the world confidently and work with their dog," said Camille Whiston.

Whiston is the area coordinator for the Guide Dog Foundation. She joined the program not only because of the adorable pups but also the impact the dogs make on the lives of the people who need them.

For Morgan Alwardt, joining the program four years ago changed her life.

"I like the mission," said Alwardt. "I actually changed my major to continue working with the program."

Now, both serve higher roles within the organization. They want to get the word out that Central Georgia needs more people to raise puppies. There are different options based on the time you've got available.

"The full time raisers are committing to every single day of the week. They are going to work with them, school with them and taking them to the stores to socialize them. Part time raisers go through the same application process except they are only committed to weekends," said Alwardt.

The program includes training meetings to help teach the volunteers how to raise the dogs. They'll teach the dogs basic obedience, house manners, and most importantly socialization, so that the bondable pups can be ready to go out into the world.

Later on in these pups' journey, they'll to join their new home, where they'll make a life-changing difference.

The foundation covers all vet costs and gives volunteers all the supplies they need to raise the dog. The only thing they ask you to pay for is food.

The link to volunteer or raise a puppy is on the Guide Dog Foundation website.