Gun found at Rutland High School in Macon

"Rutland family, this message is to notify you a gun was found during a search at Rutland High today. Everyone is safe. We want to remain transparent with you and reassure you the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to review our safety and security protocols with district safety personnel to ensure the most safe learning environment for students and staff. Please take time to speak with your children about the importance of reporting anything unusual or unsafe. We appreciate your support and understanding. Thank you."