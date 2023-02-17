Gun found at Rutland High School in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A gun was reported found at Rutland High School on Friday, according to Bibb County Schools Chief Communications officer Stephanie Hartley.
She said the school sent a message to all parents and guardians after the incident.
The district says they are reviewing their safety protocols and working to keep student safety as the top priority.
The full message is below:
"Rutland family, this message is to notify you a gun was found during a search at Rutland High today. Everyone is safe. We want to remain transparent with you and reassure you the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to review our safety and security protocols with district safety personnel to ensure the most safe learning environment for students and staff. Please take time to speak with your children about the importance of reporting anything unusual or unsafe. We appreciate your support and understanding. Thank you."
That is all the information that is available at this time.