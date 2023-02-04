Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot

The Warner Robins Police Department says the shooting is still under investigation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot.

Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store.

Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing a handgun at a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Both cars then fled the scene.

Several bullets hit businesses in the shopping center. Police say there's no reported injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.