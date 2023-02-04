Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot.
Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store.
Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing a handgun at a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Both cars then fled the scene.
Several bullets hit businesses in the shopping center. Police say there's no reported injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warner Robins Police Department.