Guns recovered, arrest made in connection with auto break-ins in North Macon

In a release, the Bibb Sheriff's office said 5 more guns were recovered, two of them reported stolen in Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — Editors note: the video attached to this story is from previous coverage.

Another arrest has been made and more guns have been recovered in the Bibb County Sheriff's Office's ongoing auto break-in investigation.

They say that a number of cars were broken into at the Bowman Station Apartments in North Macon.

In a press release, BSO said that on Thursday at around 1 p.m., 22-year-old Darius Jaron Blow of Macon was arrested at a house in the 1400 block of Dent Street.

Blow was wanted in Cook County.

In addition to his arrest, deputies found five firearms and recovered them. Two of the guns were reported stolen out of Bibb County.

They also found marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, ski masks and evidence of criminal gang activity.

Blow was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where his warrant was served.

He faces charges of five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, five counts of Possession of a Firearm in Commission of or Attempt of Certain Felonies, two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute, Criminal Street Gang Activity and Parole Violation.

He is being held without bond, and additional charges are pending.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office arrested 23-year-old Jaurice Markel Haywood and 25-year-old Ja’ie Sylvester Ki’ante Hawkins in connection to the Bowman Station car break-ins.

They also arrested 22-year-old Ayana Chanee Searcy Wednesday, who had warrants for their arrest out of Houston County, the sheriff's office said.

The case is still under investigation.