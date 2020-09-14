Funeral plans announced for Gwinnett SWAT K-9 officer killed in line of duty

Blue was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10 while tracking a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County SWAT K-9 Blue will be laid to rest on Tuesday, the department announced.

Blue was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10 while tracking a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle in the area of 1990 Willow Trail Parkway in Norcross.

Blue worked with the Gwinnett County Police Department for just over one year as the agency’s first dedicated SWAT K-9, they said. He was a dual purpose tracking, apprehension, and explosives detection canine.

"SWAT K-9 Blue was specially trained to work in a SWAT environment to conduct mission-specific SWAT canine duties," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "A nationwide search was conducted for months before selecting SWAT K-9 Blue out of Houston, Texas from Houston K-9."

Blue will be laid to rest at Oak Rest Pet Gardens Cemetery in Bethlehem, Georgia on Sept. 14. The department will hold a procession from the GCPD Training Center off Winder Highway in Lawrenceville starting at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony for SWAT K-9 Blue will be private for members of the police department and invited guests, the department said. The police department welcomes anyone who wishes to honor SWAT K-9 Blue along the procession route.

The department said Blue was very sociable, which is why he was specifically selected and trained to "meet the needs and mission capabilities of a SWAT canine, which are unique from traditional patrol canines."