'It's a tough time right now': Gyms open, struggling during pandemic

Even with the green light from Kemp, gyms are struggling to stay open with the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place.

Governor Brian Kemp gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to open back up at the end of April, 13WMAZ spoke with two business owners to see how things have been going.

Gina Heaton is a member at Max Fitness in Warner Robins and she says she's happy to be back in the gym.

"I love to exercise, it's my outlet. It's a stress reliever... especially with everything going on," Heaton said.

The owner Tom Crawford says they have new guidelines and safety measures in place.

"Separation on all our treadmills and cardio. It's every other piece of equipment to give the six-foot. We ask all members and guests to please wipe down equipment, but we come right behind them doing the same thing," he said.

Crawford says the business is not where it could be, but still doing well.

"Yes, we have been impacted. I don't think it is where it could be, but we feel extremely blessed with where we are right now," he said.

Owner Rachel Gerrity of Homegrown Yoga in Warner Robins says her business is still working to get back to where it was before the pandemic.

"Now we're open so that anybody can sign up for class, but classes are limited from going to 25 people in a class to now 10, no matter if we're doing as well as we can possibly do, the margins are low. It's a tough time right now," she said.

Gerrity says financial support from a group of dedicated members is the only reason she was able to pay staff and keep her business open.