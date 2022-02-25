'It's a wonderful partnership': Habitat for Humanity buys lots to build low-income homes in Warner Robins

They will be building shotgun and ranch-style homes, some with three or four bedrooms.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity bought three lots from the City of Warner Robins to bring new housing to low-income families in town.

13WMAZ went to Warner Robins to see where and when they will start building.

Off Watson Boulevard, parts of Orchard Way are a bunch of grass, but by the end of this year, you'll see three new homes.



Habitat for Humanity starting building homes here in 2005.

Bill Goggin said, "We fill a part of the void there by building three to four Habitat for Humanity homes a year. I just love it."

Goggin says they build shotgun and ranch-style homes, some with three or four bedrooms.

"It's a wonderful partnership between the City of Warner Robins and Habitat, because all of these lots were donated to us," Goggin said. "It's a really great neighborhood and we've helped a lot of people."



Goggin says a Community Development Block grant will reimburse them for the land and some building materials. Thursday afternoon, Engage Warner Robins, the city's new Development Authority Board, sold the lots for $15,000. That's according to Kate Hogan, Engage Warner Robins' executive director.

"Habitat for Humanity, nationally, is just an incredible organization, so just really wanting to partner with them and continuing to make sure we have good opportunities for residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds to enter into the market," Hogan said.

A Habitat for Humanity committee picks families based on need and ability to pay back a zero percent interest mortgage. Goggin says he is thankful for their sponsors who help them provide safety and security for people in need.

"We are going to continue building here until we have this whole area filled with Habitat homes," Goggin said.

You will see them pouring slab and putting up framing as soon as April.

The new homeowners pay the mortgage back over the next 20 years. The home can cost anywhere between $80,000 to $100,000.

You can meet some of the new homeowners Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at 2607 Moody Road. There will be coffee and donuts.

After the introductions, they will continue their educational component that helps them qualify for Habitat housing.