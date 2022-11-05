Habitat for Humanity celebrates 2 new Macon homeowners

Habitat for Humanity and the Lynmore estates community welcomed new homeowners to the neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Two Macon families received the keys to a new home they can call their own Wednesday.

The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity joined with the community of Lynmore Estates to congratulate the families of Doris Garey and Sharon Tolbert for being new homeowners in the neighborhood.

Doris says she is happy that she gets to share this home with her family, even when they go away for some time.

"It's exciting," Doris says, "To know my family can come out and visit me, and once they get older and go off to college, they'll always have a place to come."

Sharon says opening the door to her new home felt like opening a present.

"It's just a relief, actually." Sharon says. "It's just like waiting on Christmas!"

These families qualified due to the condition of their previous home and their income and they agreed to pay a fixed-monthly mortgage and fulfill 300 "sweat equity" hours of volunteer work.