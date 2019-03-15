MACON, Ga. — For the past two weeks, the Macon area Habitat for Humanity has run its annual Women Build with volunteers building two houses in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood.

"We have several teams that are working with us," said executive director of Macon Habitat for Humanity, Ivey Hall. "We'll have over a hundred volunteers out here and the teams are made primarily of women."

This year, Habitat is partnering with Cox Communications and Macon Magazine to provide homes for two lucky candidates.

Despite the weather making it difficult to work, volunteers have been busy putting up siding, cleaning, and painting the homes.

"Women Build empowers area women to put in the manual labor to strengthen the quality of life for our neighbors," said Susannah Maddux, publisher and owner of Macon Magazine.

The Worsham Avenue build began on March 4 and will end on March 15.