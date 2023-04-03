Habitat for Humanity wall raising ceremony held in Warner Robins

It was the first house that Habitat for Humanity is building in central Georgia this year.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, walls were raised on a new "Habitat for Humanity" home in Warner Robins.

The foundation was laid 30 days ago, and the project is expected to be complete in 4 more months.

Ebony Reed, her husband, and their 5 children have lived in Warner Robins for 6 years, and are finally getting the home they've dreamed of.

"My family is looking forward to being able to live in a comfortable, affordable house here in the Houston County, and we're just extremely blessed and excited," Reed said.

This is the first house that Habitat for Humanity is building here in central Georgia this year.

They plan to build 4 more by the end of 2023.