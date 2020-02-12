Light More Homes | How your Christmas cheer can help Macon Habitat with future home builds

If your home is decked out for the holidays, you can enter a raffle through Habitat and help them raise funds for future builds

MACON, Ga. — A lot of us like to decorate our homes for the holidays, but this year that gesture could help a charity support people trying to become first time homeowners.

Analeck Scott is about to realize that dream through the work of Habitat for Humanity.

In a few weeks, they will hand her the keys to her new home and she knows it will be overwhelming.

“I can’t explain it right now. I know it’s going to be a very emotional time for me,” she said.

Light More Homes has been part of Habitat for more than a decade now, but executive director Ivey Hall says they had to get creative when COVID-19 came along.

In previous years, volunteers would string thousands of lights at the Tom Hill Chick-fil-A in Macon and people could donate when they stopped to get food.

This year, they’re asking you to decorate your home and donate $20 to be entered in a raffle.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a wreath on your door or a hundred different strands of lights in your yard. You still have a chance to win some great prizes,” said Hall.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on Scott’s home right now. She also put in the 300-required hours with Habitat. They typically build five homes a year.

“I have been dreaming of a home for a very long time,” said Scott.

In a couple weeks, her dreams will come true just in time for Christmas.

“I want to enjoy Christmas, but I just want to get the feel of just being home and enjoying home and calling it home,” she said.

So, with just a few festive details, you can light the way for a future homeowner.

Some of the prizes in the raffle include Zoo Atlanta passes, a year of pizza at Ingleside Village Pizza, and car washes.