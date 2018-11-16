Some folks got in on a big sale Friday at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

It wasn't gearing up for the holidays, but a break for customers to honor a special employee.

The Habitat for Humanity store already sells at a big discount, so a half off sale is a big deal.

George Spradley is the new General Manager.

"We sell reclaimed and gently used building materials," he said.

Charlie Hebenstreit has run the store since it opened.

"It's 50 percent off today in honor of my retirement. I guess they want to make sure they make enough money that I can get out of here, I guess," he said sheepishly.

Charlie is retiring after 11-and-a-half years.

"When we walked into this building 8-and-a-half years ago, it was just like you see now, but we had to put in all the shelving in the front and the back, and through the years, we learned what fits where," Charlie said.

He meticulously placed every tile, decoration, and shutter in their place, and along the way, built up a faithful clientele -- folks like Michael Crane.

"But he's a real big part of the place over here, though -- seriously, though, and he helps keep the doors open over here, Michael said.

Charlie had a career before he came to Habitat for Humanity he worked 22 years with Anchor Glass and retired as a production superintendent, but you know how things go when you retire -- some folks tend to sit on the couch. Well, his wife wasn't too happy with that and said, 'You've gotta get a job.'

"I said, 'I didn't know I needed a job,' and she said, yeah, I need one," Charlie said. "She was tired of me sitting around, I was tired of me sitting around."

It's goodbye, but Charlie and the rest of his crew aren't that sentimental.

"I've learned a lot from Charlie over the years -- attitude, the store, personally, he's not a bigger bear than he seems to be," George said.

That bear always worries about the bottom line in a store that averages $200,000 a year in sales.

"Yeah, I kind of like that they're doing it in my honor -- sure, as long as it makes money," Charlie said. "If nobody comes in because Charlie's retiring, well, what's that going to say."

They did come in, and Charlie can ride off into the sunset knowing his work will help build Habitat homes in the future.

Charlie says he now hopes to convince his wife to retire so they can do some traveling.

