A 7.2 magnitude earthquake tore through southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing more than 700 people.

TAMPA, Fla. — "It's actually even worse than the things you see on TV," Vladamyr Deshauteurs said while describing the damage in Haiti.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of more than 700 people and injured at least 2,800.

In Tampa, many in the Haitian community are still trying to contact their loved ones.

Pastor Revient Lindor spoke of the earthquake in his Sunday sermon at First Evangelical Haitian Church of God.

"Don't wait for anything for tomorrow," he said. "Saying, 'tomorrow, I'm going to do something' — No! If you have something to do, do it now."

His family was hit hard by the earthquake. From what he's been able to learn, it destroyed his parents' home.

"Everybody last night sleep on the streets, they don't have a place to live," said Lindor. "Even my mom. Even my dad."

His son Jean said it can be difficult to contact family, unsure if downed power lines are why the calls don't go through.

"I haven't heard from many of them," said Jean. "That's my main concern right now. From what I heard, the house they're staying at broke down. My grandma is old in age, in her 90's. I'm really concerned if they're ok or not."

Lindor and his son have already learned of one death in the family, concerned there will be more bad news to come as search and rescue efforts continue.

"The church broke down," said Lindor. "My dad and my mother live over there. I lost my cousin, he died yesterday morning."

Vladamyr Deshauteurs, a member of the church, said this earthquake is all the more devastating to a country still recovering.

"I think until now, they haven't really recovered from 2010," said Deshauteurs. "So now it's kind of worse."

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earth hit Haiti, killing an estimated 250,000 people.

Deshauteurs said he was able to speak with his family.

"They're ok but there's a lot of damage," said Deshauteurs. "Hospitals, hotels, schools, almost everything break down."

The pastor at the First Evangelical Haitian Church of God plans to go to Haiti next month to check on family and friends. The church will be taking donations that will be brought over during his trip to those most impacted by the earthquake.