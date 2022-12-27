Retired Hall County Sheriff Captain passes away at 54

Retired Captain John Neal Bagwell passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Bagwell joined the sheriff's office after his service with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was part of Operation Desert Storm, according to the sheriff's office.

"He came to the agency as a deputy and rose through the ranks to become a captain, retiring after serving the citizens of Hall County for 27 years," the sheriff's office wrote.

During his time with the sheriff's office, he was also captain of the Honor Guard. Bagwell also had a Master of Public Administration degree from Clemson University, the sheriff's office added.

"Those who know Neal remember him as an avid student of military history. He also was a devoted member of Maysville Baptist Church and a member of Gideon’s International," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office did not specify the cause of Bagwell's death.