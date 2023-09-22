Crash scatters chickens along roadway in Hall County

The incident was blocking the northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of chickens were scattered onto Athens Highway in Hall County when a truck overturned Friday morning, the sheriff's office reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road, blocking all of the northbound lanes in the area.

"Both live and dead chickens are impeding traffic in the area. The driver of the truck is being assessed for injuries. HCSO patrol deputies are diverting traffic from the scene.," the post stated.

An update just after 9 a.m. stated it looked like it would be "another 2-3 hours before the roadway can be completely cleaned up and reopened."

The post said the Georgia Department of Transportation was also en route to assist in the traffic situation.