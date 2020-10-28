'Something for the community': Mercer Village pizzeria plans post-homecoming game Halloween bash

There will be a costume contest, DJ, magic mirror photo booth, a rooftop movie showing of Nosferatu, and more!

MACON, Ga. — Two Macon businesses and Mercer University will host a Homecoming Halloween Bash in Mercer Village this Saturday.

It will take place from 7-10 p.m. after Mercer's homecoming game.

JAG's Pizzeria & Pub, Mercer University and Tunes Galore Enterprises are putting on the event, with JAG's offering all-day specials.

General Manager Lisa Williams says COVID-19 has impacted the number of events they have hosted since opening up back in March.

"COVID hit and we really haven't done much since then," she said. "I'm hoping in the future this can be an every year for Halloween kind of event."

There will be a costume contest from 7-8 p.m. You must be present to win. DJ Rob will be spinning some creepy Halloween tunes, and Tunes Galore will bring a magic mirror photobooth experience.

"It's going to have augmented reality characters for Halloween in there," Williams said.

There will also be a rooftop movie projection playing the horror movie Nosferatu, along with other giveaways and prizes.

"It's just a big free, fun event for the college kids and the community as well," Williams said.

She says the event is being held outside and masks will be encouraged.

"Everyone's not inside, being crammed inside of a building," she said. "I wanted to do something for the community. Hopefully everyone will be able to make it and it'll be a nice safe environment."

For more information you can click here.