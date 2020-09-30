Dr. Lance Slade says masks will help out and he suggests putting goodie bags at the end of your driveway.

MACON, Ga. — With fall in the air and costumes on the shelves, you may be having conversations with your family about Halloween this year.

Parents obviously want to keep their children safe, and folks who usually give out the good stuff are having second thoughts this year as well.

That group includes Tim Hockenberry. "We probably won't hand out candy," he said.

Hoyt Bailey had a conversation with his wife about the situation early this fall.

"We have some serious concerns doubts about it and I don't think we're going to this year," he projected.

These are words from folks that live on Ridge Avenue, a place that is usually hopping on Halloween, but Brandon White says his kids will be on the search for candy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, if they're open for Halloween, we are going to do it. Just put a mask on the kids and check their candy and stuff like usual," he figured.

Pediatrician Lance Slade loves this holiday.

"Now that my boys are older, I still have great memories of them dressing up when they were younger, so I don't want to take away from this season," he reasoned.

Slade's kids are now teenagers and giving out the candy themselves these days, and Slade says the holiday does come with a built-in coronavirus safeguard.

"Conveniently, Halloween has a lot of masks, so that fixes a lot of that for everybody," he said, but warn your kids not to touch their mask a lot if they decide to go trick-or-treating.

As for adults, if you're giving out the goods, you can stay safe, too.

The Centers for Disease Control suggests putting out baggies of candy down at the end of your driveway.

"Wash your hands while you put the things together, and they said individually-wrapped bags, so a goodie bag or a Ziploc bag," Slade explained.

You might of heard of this idea -- delivering the sugar to the kids through a candy chute.

The guy that made one used a shipping tube and duct taped it to his railing.

Slade figures that Spencer and Henson might make giving out candy a game this year.

"So we're going to have competitions throwing candy -- that's a great plan, who can get the most in the bag probably wins some sort of prize at my house," he said with a big smile.

Washington County is having trick-or-treating.

If businesses want to participate, they can contact the Chamber of Commerce.

They are asking businesses to pre-package the candy in goodie bags.