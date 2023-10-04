Halloween Hangouts: Where to go have some spooky fun this season

These places around central Georgia have events planned in October for all the Halloween lovers.

MACON, Ga. — Its is officially spooky season!

Several eateries and establishments across central Georgia have planned Halloween themed events throughout the month of October to celebrate.

Here's a list of a few places to hang if you want to make the most of your Halloween:

1) Halloween Music Trivia at Bearfoot Tavern

Where: 468 2nd Street in Macon

When: October 27 at 8 p.m.

Bearfoot has music trivia every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. For the full list of other themed weeks in October, you can check out their Facebook post here.

For the specially planned Halloween song edition, you can grab some food and drinks and explore the world of spooky songs.

2) Dia De Los Muertos and Halloween Tequila flights at The Brick

Where: 1305 Hardeman Ave in Macon

When: Entire month of October

In honor of Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos, The Brick will be featuring $22 Catrina La Brune tequila flights the whole month!

In a post to Facebook, they say that each flight comes with 1 Anejo, 1 Blanco and 1 Resposado shot, salt, and limes.

3) An Eerie Evening at Natalia's in Macon

Where: 201 N Macon Street

When: Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Natalia's is getting a little fancy for this eerie experience. They will have a six course seasonal wine and pairing dinner to celebrate fall.

The food will be fall themed, and you will have to buy tickets to attend. You can buy them on Resy, or call the restaurant at 478.741.1380.

They say to add more fun to the evening, light costumes will be provided and Halloween apparel is encouraged!

To find out more, you can check out their Facebook post about the event here.

4) Macon Fright Halloween Night

Where: Downtown Macon

When: October 31 at 5 p.m.

Organizers say this event celebrates classic Halloween fun - with a twist.

They say Macon Fright Halloween Night is a brand new pop up event that will be every September through October.

There will be ghouls and monsters as always, but there will be a scare actor roaming the downtown Macon streets.

Beware of his bells, but don't be too freaked out if you find him!

Fright Night will be free to the public. For more information about the event, you can visit their Facebook event page here.

5) Macon Bike Party: Bikes and Frights

Where: 830 High Street in Macon

When: October 12, 6-8 p.m.

Get ready for a haunted Halloween inspired bike party!

Bike Walk Macon is hosting a night of fun and frights with their slow ride hosted by McKinley Starks.

Bikers will visit several fright-inducing locations around Downtown. Halloween costumes are encouraged!

For more details on the ride, you can visit their Facebook event page here.

6) DIY Halloween: Vintage Ghost Art workshop Pt.2

Where: 817 Forsyth St. in Macon

When: October 15, from 4-6 p.m.

In this workshop at MD Exchange, you can create your very own vintage ghost art!

Organizers say that whether you're a beginner or expert, everyone can have fun in the workshop.

The cost is $38 per person, and it includes all supplies. You can find out more about the event and register for it here.

7) Open Mic Comedy with Tall Trey: The Halloween Edition

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry Street in Macon

When: October 21 at 9 p.m.

Reboot is hosting a special Halloween themed open mic comedy night with Tall Trey, with headliner Jessica Allgood, featuring Lauren Duncan.

Halloween costumes are encouraged! Entrance to the show is 18 and up, and it is free to attend.

More information about the show can be found here.

8) Halloween Beer and Candy Flights

Where: Just Tap'd, 488 1st Street in Macon

When: October 31 at 4 p.m.

If you are feeling a little left out on the trick or treat action, don't worry! Just Tap'd has the perfect solution for adults who miss grabbing some sweet treats on Halloween.

They have hand selected some candy to pair perfectly with several fall beer selections. So don't forget to stop by and get some treats at the bar.

For more information on the flights, you can visit the event post on Facebook here.

9) Film Screening: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Where: The Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street in Macon

When: October 28 at 9 p.m.

Its time do do the time warp again!

You can attend the annual screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Costumes are encouraged, but outside props are not. However, there will be prop bags in the theatre for you to purchase with tickets.

For more information on the screening, you can find the event website here!