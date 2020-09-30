List: Halloween happenings around Central Georgia

There are many ways you can enjoy Halloween, even during a pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has people rethinking how to celebrate Halloween this year, and some places around the region are offering ways to celebrate in a safe and socially distanced way.

BALDWIN COUNTY

October 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at 200 West Hancock St

Hear about Milledgeville’s spooky and sinister past during the Ghosts of Milledgeville Walking Tours.

BIBB COUNTY

October 10 at 10 a.m. at 831 Adams Street

Enjoy an evening at the Macon Dog Park with your furry friend, give-a-ways, live music, howl-o-ween treats, costumes and more!

October 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

The Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department presents its annual free Fall Festival with candy, games, inflatables and more.

October 31 from 8-10 p.m. at 651 Mulberry Street

Enjoy an upbeat cabaret-style performance tailor made for Macon in 2020. Presented outdoors on our industrial fire-escape stage off of Mulberry Street, The Grand will blend Broadway-inspired vocal stylings with the eclectic atmosphere of an intimate lounge show in downtown Macon.

HOUSTON COUNTY

October 28 from 5:30- 7 p.m. at 336 Carl Vinson Parkway

In addition to the trunk-or-treating, there will be hot dogs, chips and beverages for participants.

October 29 from 5-7 p.m. at 590 Carl Vinson Parkway

Food trucks, trick-or-treating, bounce houses, mini-games and more!

The Weeletka Trail can be accessed at 104 MLK Jr. Drive, October 30 to November 1

Families are invited to enjoy a variety of free Halloween themed activities that everyone can enjoy safely and independently on their own schedule.

October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

City Hall will also be participating in the city wide trick-or-treat event.

LAURENS COUNTY

2nd Street in Montrose, open Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. and Sundays from 7-10 p.m.

Come out for a scare at the haunted house in Montrose.