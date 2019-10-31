MACON, Ga. — As trick-or-treaters prepare for Halloween, they may want to consider adding rain gear to their costume.

The rainy forecast has brought about a few changes for Halloween events.

"Trick or treat," says a dragon and a knight as they practice for trick-or-treating.

"Typically, we get dressed up and go out into the neighborhood," says Rikki Cottle.

A night full of delicious treats may see a rainy forecast. The thought leaves these trick-or-treaters bummed out, "because I won't get candy."

Some Central Georgia communities made changes in their Halloween events, moving them indoors or canceling them.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office planned a Halloween carnival for Thursday.

It's still happening, but they had to cancel some outdoor activities like the hayride.

Real Life Church moved their Life Fest event with games and trunk-or-treating to November 3rd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The "Sweets and Treats" event is canceled for Thursday in downtown Perry.

"We'll just stick with our normal tradition and go out in the neighborhood," says Cottle.

Even with rain, trick-or-treaters still plan to fill their buckets full of candy.

"There's a lot of families especially at the front of our neighborhood that have candy, and there's one house that even has hot dogs that we like to stop at," says Cottle.

The City of Forsyth talked about possibly canceling their trick-or-treat around the square downtown, but announced on Wednesday afternoon it will still go on as planned.

