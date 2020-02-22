MONROE, Ga. — Maybe you've visited Kansas to see the largest ball of twine, or maybe your tracking the progress of the world's largest chicken that's going up in Fitzgerald.

Now, one man wants his own claim to fame. You'll see the site right off I-75 in Monroe County.

You know you're in for an experience when you pull in the driveway of Hamlin Hills Farms.

Owner Lee Hamlin has created an eclectic atmosphere.

"Well, Hamlin Hills is a fun farm and I have it here for people to enjoy and come and see things," Hamlin said with a smile.

And see things they do. Folks can visit Treetop the donkey at the petting zoo, sit down for a meal in the cafe, or wander the grounds and take selfies in front of planes in precarious positions.

"People come off 75 and they've been up and down and they'll say this is the best stop on 75," Hamlin bragged, but now, he wants to up his game.

"We recently decided to do the world's largest barbed wire fence," he said.

He's not kidding -- he's got the trees ready to go into the ground as posts.

"Most fences are four-foot tall this fence will be four stories tall and the barbed wire itself will be about three inches in diameter and the barbs will be about a foot long," Hamlin explained.

Hamlin hopes this will all get national attention.

He's already contacted the Guinness Book of World Records.

"We have talked to them, we have an application, and they're supposed to come out and do their documentation after the fence is built," he said.

Lee could have gone with anything for the world's largest whatever, but the largest barbed wire fence? At first glance, you say, "WHAT?" but don't worry -- Lee has a story for anyone that thinks this might be uninviting.

"A lot of people will go, 'What are you trying to keep in or out?' so I usually tell them there's dinosaur eggs and they came at night, and we're really worried they're going to grow really fast," he said with a chuckle.

The tall tales will go along with the tall fence and the general feel of a place that has plenty of personality.

Hamlin says the fence will be up by late spring or early summer.

He plans to build it himself -- with some help, of course.

By the way, those tree posts came out of his yard.

