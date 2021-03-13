x
Local News

Hancock County boys basketball team loses 64-60 in class A public finals

The team was looking to win back-to-back state titles.
Credit: 13WMAZ

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Hancock Central boys basketball teams quest for a second state title in back-to-back years, came up short Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs lost 64-60 to Towns County in the class A public finals at the Macon Coliseum. 

Hancock Central senior Leroy Wilson led the way with an 18 point and 10 rebound effort. He was followed by Marquavious Lawrence and Jamal Taylor, who both dished out 18 and 16 points respectively. 

Hancock won their first title, since 2008, last season with a win over Treutlen County in overtime.

