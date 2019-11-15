Historic trial in Hancock County gave birth to the wealthiest black woman in Georgia in the 1800s

You may remember five years ago when the Hancock County Courthouse burned to the ground.

"I stayed up for two hours and then went back to sleep for school crying," said Kentray Tucker, who lives close to the courthouse with his grandmother.

They lost more than just the building that night.

"The paper records that date back to the 1790s were still in our courthouse, and the heat of the fire, we lost every bit of original, paper records," Richard Joslyn said.

County Commissioner Sistie Hudson says it was just overwhelming.

"I got the call about 3:30 a.m., and when you get a call like that, you think it can't be. It can't be," Hudson said.

She couldn't believe her eyes that early morning. Flames devoured the town's beloved courthouse.

"As I was walking up, the clock tower was falling," Hudson said.

Tucker and his grandmother snapped pictures as they stood in shock, watching the flames.

"We're seeing firefighters, and like, I smelled books everywhere, like old books, mildew and stuff like that," Tucker said.

Even after a devastating loss, the community found a way to come back.

"We rebuilt it exactly two years from the day it was burned," Hudson said.

The courthouse had insurance. Construction crews brought the building, nicknamed 'Her Majesty,' back to the glory of the late 1800s, including the clock tower and replica benches.

"I mean can you imagine this street, this town, without this? I can't," Hudson said.

To this day, the fire marshal said they couldn't determine what caused the fire.

The only thing that wasn't restored was the grand courtroom because of codes. They couldn't build it with 25-foot ceilings.

As a result, the building has a third floor it didn't have before.